Elizabethtown Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty Against Man Accused of Murder

Hardin County, KY -

Elizabethtown prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the man they say killed a 71-year-old army veteran during a robbery.

 25-year-old Aaron Lee Pearson is responsible the 2016 death of Norman Hall. Authorities believe Pearson and 18-year-old Eloysia James-Venerable broke into Hall's home to rob him. Hall, who lived alone and used an oxygen tank, died from multiple blows to his head and face and being stabbed in the neck.

Pearson is charged with complicity to commit murder, complicity to first-degree robbery and complicity to tampering with physical evidence. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

James-Venerable took a plea deal in February recommending a 20- to 50-year sentence and requiring her to testify against Pearson.

