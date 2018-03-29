Somerset Mother Arrested for Forcing Teen Daughter to Drink Alcohol

A mother is behind bars today in Kentucky for allegedly forcing her teen daughter to drink alcohol.

Police officials in Somerset say the 34-year-old woman claimed she was teaching the girl that drinking is bad. In order to teach her, the mother forced her 14-year old daughter to drink until she fell off of a chair.

Officials arrested Miranda Polston and charged her with criminal abuse after receiving an anonymous tip about a video of the incident on social media.

Police say at one point on camera Polston tells her daughter she could be on MTV and make a million dollars . Later on, Polston and other juveniles are seen laughing when the 14 year-old fell face-first on the floor.

Polston is currently being held on a 10-thousand dollar bond.