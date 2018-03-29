Plaque Removed from Jefferson Davis Statue in State Capitol

Kentucky has altered a statue of Jefferson Davis in the state capitol, removing a plaque that declared the only president of the confederacy to be a patriot and a hero.

The plaque adorned a 15-foot marble statue, which sits in a corner of the state's capitol rotunda just behind a bronze statue of former president Abraham Lincoln. Both men were born in Kentucky.

Advocates have pushed for the Davis statue to be removed from the capitol for years. Their protests gained momentum following the racially-motivated 2015 murders of nine people at an African-American church in South Carolina and the violent protests last year at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.