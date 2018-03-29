Former Horse Cave Police Officer Arrested - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Former Horse Cave Police Officer Arrested

Hart County, KY -

Larry Dale Martin, a former Horse Cave police officer whose name we've mentioned a few times in recent weeks on this broadcast is under arrest in Barren County. 

The 35-year-old arrested today for violating an emergency protection order also known as a domestic violence order. 

You may recall, Martin was fired from his position as a police officer with the Horse Cave Police Department just a couple weeks ago stemming from an ongoing federal investigation looking into the department. It appears today's arrest has nothing to do with that investigation, nevertheless, a former officer has now found himself on the other side of the law.

We'll continue to update you on this situation as new details become available. 

