MollyStrong, 8 Month Old Bowling Green Girl To Have Surgery on Cancerous Tumor

Molly Lynn Hughes is just eight months old, but she’s taking on the fight of a lifetime—stage four cancer.

“People keep asking me what to do,” her mother Chelsea Hughes says, “I just say just pray, just keep praying.”

Just shy of five months old, Molly was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma, a cancer commonly found on the kidneys.

Doctors found a tumor was the size of a softball, plus cancer cells in her liver, bone marrow, and a couple of lesions on her skull.

“The hardest part of seeing her suffer,” Chelsea says, “is not knowing what’s bothering her.”

Over three months and five rounds of chemotherapy later, her bone marrow is clear and the tumor on her kidney and liver is now the size of a golf ball.

On March 30th she will go under anesthesia to have it removed.

“This day that she’s having this surgery,” family friend Theresa Clark says, “we need to have a proclamation.”

That’s exactly what Theresa did—contacted Warren County Judge Executive who signed off on March 30th 2018 as Molly Lynn Hughes Day.

“I cried whenever I found out, I was just so blown away,” Chelsea says.

Following recovery from surgery, molly will have to undergo two stem cell transplants.

“Whenever I think about everything it’s just overwhelming so we just try to take it day by day. Her doing so good just helps lift our spirits,” her mom says.

Her family friend Theresa agrees—“treat people with kindness and compassion. You never know what someone is going through. They matter, everybody matters.”

For ways to help and to follow her recovery, visit “Prayers for Molly” on Facebook.