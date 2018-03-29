New Softball Field Approved for Glasgow High School

In about a year you will see a new addition behind Glasgow High School... a brand new softball field.

The project was approved by the Glasgow Independent Schools Board of Education on Tuesday at a special meeting.

While everyone agrees something needs to be done, not everyone was on board with this particular plan.

In 2012, Glasgow High School was built and a new softball field was apart of the original facility plan at that time, but money became limited.

The construction fund has now grown and the superintendent says its a great time for the new softball field.

"It's come up in discussions several times. It was actually on the plan when we built the new high school, to build the softball field at that time, but we put it off due to some facility changes at that time. So its been a discussion that has been going on for a long time and the board voted and decided to go forward with that project." says Keith Hale, Glasgow Independent Schools Superintendent.

Right now the girl's softball team plays at the American Legion Park across town, but that field needs major updating.

The new project is expected to cost around $719,000.

Barret Lessenberry is one of two board members who voted 'no' on the project.

"It's an issue where several people had different ideas, but we have all been pretty dedicated to the cause and to make our district better. I thought for several reasons it would not be wise to spend that amount of money on a facility that would be used for a limited amount of people for a limited amount of time." says Barret Lessenberry, a board member.

Lessenberry says the three main reasons consist of future state financing for schools, costs of maintaining the current facilities, and evaluating the current city park usage.

While the board members may have different ideas, they all want what's best for Glasgow Independent Schools.