Senator Rand Paul Returns to Kentucky

A Kentuckian, now a well known Politician, returned home today in support of Kentucky and its communities.

Senator Rand Paul took advantage of Easter recess on Capital Hill earlier this morning.

Paul first visited Scottsville for a round table discussion at the Washington Center with local business and community leaders.

Several business leaders were invited to share concerns they had either with their own businesses or the city as a whole.

Topics discussed at the gathering ranged from immigration issues, detrimental farming bills and low numbers of employment in the Scottsville community.

Paul told us the importance behind the discussion was to have an open dialogue with his constituents and to learn what he can do to help.

Another topic covered was the education system, and there was a representative on hand to make his voice heard.

That community leader was Superintendent of Allen County schools, Randall Jackson.

He shared that his greatest concern as part of the education system is that he feels Washington impedes on what local school districts are doing.

Jackson is confident that Paul will take everyone's concerns, including his own, to Washington with a plan of action and resolve.

After the discussion in Scottsville, Paul headed to Franklin for a meeting with the Rotary Club there.

Paul will then have clear insight on what to address in Washington to help the state of Kentucky, his home.