Bowling Green Man Is Currently On The Loose After Assault

Warren County deputies say 24 year-old Selmir Saranovic broke an domestic violence order this morning. Showing up at the females home, cutting the screen on the front window and assaulting her once inside. He then fled the scene in a vehicle, driving from police at a high rate of speed once located some time later. Next, he jumps out of the vehicle on Grissom Court and flees on foot. He is still on the run. With law enforcement actively searching right now. If you have any information on Saranovic, you are asked to contact the Warren County Sheriffs office immediately. Deputies say this is not his first run-in with the law or breaking of a domestic order.