Warren County Public Schools posted about one of their students, Halle Rudloff, who is from Greenwood High School. The video above is her work called, "Beauty is Change is Growth." Her video won the Film and Animation portion of the Scholastic Art and Writing National Ceremony. Rudloff will present her work at Carnegie Hall in New York as she represents South Central Kentucky. From all of us at WNKY, congratulations on your win, Halle!