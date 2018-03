The Bowling Green Road Runners is a social club for people to come together every week to either walk, run, or bicycle. The runs happen on Thursdays, and you can attend tonight's event from 6-8 pm. You can find the Road Runners at 643 Sports Bar and Grill. Follow their Facebook page (@BGRoadRunners) to stay up to date on all of the weekly runs. This is a great way to meet others in our community and stay active all at the same time!