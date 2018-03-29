Lady Tops Lose Top Recruit

The Lady Toppers Basketball program is beginning to feel the effects of the departure of former Head Coach Michelle Clark-Heard. That's because one player who signed to play at WKU is leaving to play somewhere else. Akira Levy, a 5-7 point guard, came to WKU to play and be coached by heard. And Levy has decided if heard isn't coaching at WKU, she's not playing at WKU. WKU has granted the release of Akira Levy's letter of intent to attend the school to play basketball. Levy was ranked by ESPN as the 66th best recruit in the 2018 class. She led her high school team to two consecutive Tennessee state titles and averaged 25 points per game in her senior year. Levy will reopen her recruitment process as she decides the future of her next four years.