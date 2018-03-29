Throwback Thursday: WKU Men’s Basketball Program

This week Throwback Thursday pays tribute to the history of WKU Men’s Basketball given the team’s outstanding performance in the NIT tournament this year.

It all began in 1914. The very first WKU Men’s Basketball game was a 28-21 victory against Bethel College. The sport became widely popular when famed coach E.A. Diddle took the helm in 1922.

Coach Diddle led the team for 42 seasons, taking the Hilltoppers to new heights with 32 conference championships. Coach Diddle took the team to its first NCAA appearance in 1940 and its first NIT game in 1942.

By the end of his coaching career in 1964, Diddle had 759 wins, more games than any NCAA coach in history at the time. Coach Diddle created the red towel phenom we know today.

Thirty-five seasons have been played with All-American players, including Carlisle Towery, John Oldham, Clem Haskins, Jim McDaniels and Courtney Lee. All of their jerseys are retired and now hang in Diddle Arena.

WKU Men’s Basketball has made 23 NCAA tournament appearances and 14 NIT appearances to date.

