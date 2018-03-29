Flooding Starts In Louisiana, Heading East - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Flooding Starts In Louisiana, Heading East

Posted: Updated:
Louisiana -

A storm system that has already dumped plenty of rain in Texas has flooded roads in Louisiana as it continues to move east. Wednesday afternoon, neighbors in Monroe were clearing storm drains to slow down rising waters. Across the area, high winds knocked over trees, debris blocked traffic and high waters flooded roads. The heavy rainfall and threat of flash flooding continues into today. Parts of Louisiana and the south east are expecting up to six inches of rain leading into the weekend.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.