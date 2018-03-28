Warren Co. Sheriff's Office Applies for Grant to Replace Older Guns

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says their weapons have been issued for an average of nine years and it’s nearing the time they should be replaced.

The office applied for a grant a little over $28,000 through the Law Enforcement Protection Program administered by the Kentucky Homeland Protection Agency.

In addition to $28,000, they will have to trade in their used guns to the program to fund another $23,000 for full replacement of 115 weapons.

They say safety is not a concern at this point but replacing the parts with wear-and-tear would cost equal or more in the long run and be less dependable than new guns.

The office hopes to make the switch to all 9mm Glock handguns with different models for different units.

The new guns would have less recoil—assisting in a more accurate shot and ease of getting back to the target when firing—a key safety feature Major Tommy Smith says they need.

Smith says it could take around a year for the grant to reviewed and recipient announced.