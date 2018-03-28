Fayette County School Board Approves Metal Detector Wand Searche - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Fayette County School Board Approves Metal Detector Wand Searches of Students

Posted: Updated:
Fayette County, KY -

A Kentucky school district serving more than 40,000 students has approved metal detector wand searches of students entering school and at random.

The Fayette County School Board unanimously approved the policy, which allows searches of all students entering the premises or random searches, provided a non-discriminatory selection process is used. Individual students could also be searched based on reasonable suspicion.

The school district's superintendent says the decision paves the way for the eventual installation of fixed metal detectors throughout the district.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.