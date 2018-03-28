Fayette County School Board Approves Metal Detector Wand Searches of Students

A Kentucky school district serving more than 40,000 students has approved metal detector wand searches of students entering school and at random.

The Fayette County School Board unanimously approved the policy, which allows searches of all students entering the premises or random searches, provided a non-discriminatory selection process is used. Individual students could also be searched based on reasonable suspicion.

The school district's superintendent says the decision paves the way for the eventual installation of fixed metal detectors throughout the district.