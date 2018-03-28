Glasgow High School to Build New Softball Facility - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Glasgow High School to Build New Softball Facility

Posted: Updated:
Barren County, KY -

Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on a new softball facility at Glasgow High School.

The Glasgow Independent School Board approved construction on the venue last night narrowly with a vote of three to two.
The price tag will be just over 700 thousand dollars. Building a new facility has been talked about by district officials for at least 12 years.

The money for construction will come from the school district's building fund, and if all goes to plan, the field should open sometime in spring 2019.

