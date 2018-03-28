Man Shot by Police Behind High School in Hardin County

A man was shot and killed by police behind a high school this afternoon in Hardin County.

Kentucky State Police say a man who who had murdered his wife earlier in the day went to John Hardin High School to pick up his child and was confronted by police, while sitting in a van. The murder suspect was then shot and killed by troopers.

As a result, three schools, John Hardin High, Bluegrass Middle and New Highland Elementary, were placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 1:45.

No one else was harmed during the incident.