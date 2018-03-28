City Begins Distributing Citizen's Survey Today

Starting today, the city of Bowling Green is offering an online survey to its residents.

The goal is to gain valuable insight on how to make it a better place to live and work in.

For eight years, the city of Bowling Green has used the National Research Center to do a bi-annual Citizen's Survey.

An invitation to participate in the online survey is sent in the mail to 1500 households.

Most of the information received pertains to road conditions, parks and sidewalks.

This allows the city to gauge where to focus its attention and resources each budget year.

We spoke to Kim Lancaster, Executive Assistant and Public Information Officer for the City of Bowling Green.

She tells us community participation in the survey prepares the city for the future.

The online survey will consist of 20 questions with multiple choice answers.

The questions will ask if you agree, disagree or how likely you are to use a service.

It should only take you 10-15 minutes to complete.

Once all 1500 surveys are distributed to the households, the general public will have a chance to complete the survey.

For more information about the Citizen Survey, contact Kim Lancaster at 270-393-3642 or kim.lancaster@bgky.org.