Stormy Daniels Lawyer Files Motion Against Trump

The Attorney for Stormy Daniels filed a motion overnight for permission to depose President Trump and his Private Attorney, Michael Cohen, about a non-disclosure agreement the adult film star signed eleven days before the Presidential election. Mr. Cohen’s lawyer calls the motion a “reckless and politically motivated charade. The lawyer for Stormy Daniels is now trying to force President Trump to answer questions under oath. Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti appeared on CBS this morning hours after filing a motion seeking a deposition of "no greater than two hours" with both Mr. Trump, and his Personal Attorney, Michael Cohen. He wants to determine if the President had a role in the $130,000 dollar payment from Mr. Cohen to Stormy Daniels, 11 days before the Presidential election. The adult film star claims she and Mr. Trump had a one time sexual encounter in 2006. The motion alleges Cohen's payment to silence Daniels was made to quote "help ensure Mr. Trump won the 2016 presidential election." Avenatti says that would violate the Federal Election Campaign Act "for the purpose of influencing any election for federal office". Michael Cohen’s lawyer, David Schwartz, has denied the payment was related to the election and tells CBS Radio the motion is politically motivated. A hearing is set for April 30th. If ms. Daniel’s motion is successful, it would be the first deposition of a sitting President since 1998 when president Bill Clinton had to answer questions about his encounter with Paula Jones