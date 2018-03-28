Jersey Mike's on Scottsville Road Gives Revenue To Charity - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Jersey Mike's on Scottsville Road Gives Revenue To Charity

All this month Jersey Mikes Nationwide has been participating in the annual month of giving by taking donations for local charities. And today, Jersey Mikes is giving one hundred percent of its sales to Josephs Hope Foundation which helps families in need pay for adoption expenses. Last year the company raised 5.5 million for local charities nationwide. So go have yourself a sub today and support the Josephs Hope Foundation. Jersey Mikes in Bowling Green is on Scottsville Road.

