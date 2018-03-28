Living Well: Gluten Free Options At Church

These days it's common to find gluten free foods in grocery stores and on restaurant menus. But what about a church? The Vatican says there is no such thing as gluten-free communion. Emily Burkhard explains. Father Anthony Barrett says there is about 100 parts per million in a low gluten host. There is no such thing as a completely gluten free host. At least not one that's recognized by the Vatican. Barrett says most people with Celiacs can tolerate the low gluten hosts. But it's important that they are handled properly. You can find the low gluten hosts for sale in a religious goods store, but most parishes have them already. With Easter coming up there could be some newcomers with allergy restrictions. Barrett says if you have a gluten allergy you should probably call ahead and introduce yourself to parish officials before mass begins.