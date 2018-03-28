Local Man Gets Ten Years in Prison for Sexual Encounter with A Minor

We have some disturbing news out of Barren County to share with you this morning. As a man is pleading guilty after being arrested for having sexual contact with a minor using his phone. Police say 35 year-old Marvin Lewis Williams Junior of Lewis, Kentucky, engaged in sexual activity with an 11 year-old girl for about two years. That was before being arrested last September. Williams also admitted to exchanging lewd photos, videos and text messages with the girl. Williams even says he used a juvenile app in order to conceal their conversations from showing on his cell phone bills. As part of a plea agreement, Williams is now expected to serve 10 years in prison. His sentencing is expected to take place June 26th by the u.s. District Judge Greg Stivers.

