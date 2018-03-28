Toppers Fall Out Of NIT Semifinals

Everyone watched the NIT Semifinals with great anticipation, the Toppers were unable to come out on top of Utah in New York. At the beginning of the game against Utah at Madison Square Garden, the Toppers started out strong. But through the second and third quarters, both teams held their own keeping the score tight. But the fourth quarter would end up being the topper's demise. That's as WKU's shots were missing and Utah's free throws were crippling. Towards the end of the 4th, Utah would pull away with a marginal lead to seal the win.The final score last night was 69-64 with Utah on top. Justin Bibbins would end the night scoring 19 points for Utah. Congratulations to the WKU men's team for a tough competition.