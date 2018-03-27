KY Widow Notified That Her Late Husband Will be Awarded the Medal of Honor

After years of trying, and being turned down, a Kentucky widow is notified that her late husband will be awarded the medal of honor.

According to a family spokesman, word of the posthumous awarding of the medal of honor to Lt. Garlin Murl Conner was made today in a telephone call from the president to Conner's widow, Pauline.

Conner fought for 28 months from french Morocco in North Africa through Sicily, Italy, France, and Germany. He was wounded seven times, and was awarded three purple hearts, the bronze star medal, four silver stars, and the nation's highest award for valor, the medal of honor.

The president will present the medal of honor to Lt. Conner's widow, Pauline Wells Conner, in a ceremony at The White House at a future date.