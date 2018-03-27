Non-Profit Legal Aid Programs Could Lose Funding From State Gove - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Non-Profit Legal Aid Programs Could Lose Funding From State Government

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

Every year, tens of thousands of Kentuckians rely on one of four nonprofit organizations in the state that offer legal aid in non-criminal cases to people who can't afford an attorney. 

But Kentucky could become the third state not to fund legal aid programs. State lawmakers are considering cutting the program to save money in a budget crunch caused by massive pension liabilities and stagnant revenues.

The House of Representatives voted to fund the program at $1.27 million over the next two years. But the state senate voted to eliminate that funding. Negotiations are ongoing in both chambers.

