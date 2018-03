Police say a Kentucky man faces assault charges involving his pregnant girlfriend.

The News-Enterprise reports 36-year-old Brandon Farmer of Elizabethtown is charged with second-degree assault.According to an arrest report, a woman told Elizabethtown police she was grabbed by the neck, slammed to the floor and choked in a hotel room she lived at with Farmer.

Farmer is being held on $10,000 cash bond in the Hardin County Detention Center.