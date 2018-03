A Barren County man pleads guilty after his arrest for having sexual contact with a minor.

Police say 35-year-old Marvin Lewis Williams Junior of Lewis, Kentucky, engaged in sexual activity with an 11-year-old girl for about two years before being arrested last September. Williams also admitted to exchanging lewd photos, videos and text messages with the girl.

As part of a plea agreement, Williams is expected to serve ten years in prison. Sentencing will take place in June.