Local Family Grateful for Edmonson County Officer that Saved Their Lives

A man put his own life on the line to save two strangers' lives. Now many are calling him a hero...

"If it wasn't for him, we probably would not be here today." says Alyssa Gore.

Alyssa Gore is grateful everyday for Josh Watt, a parole and probation officer in Edmonson County.

Now he's receiving the Carnegie Hero Fund Medal, after he saved the lives of Alyssa and her step father, James Allman, from a tragic wreck after Allman's brakes suddenly went out on June 26, 2017.

"I'm just... I cant believe he put his life on the line to save mine... cause if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here today." says James Allman.

It's a day they will never forget and a day they will always be thankful Josh Watt crossed their path.

They say he is the most deserving person they know.

"He deserves it, because out of all those people that were standing there... he was the one to come and pull us out of the car." says Gore.

"He deserves it, a man put his life out there for me, and I get to see my grand babies grow up now." says Allman.

We reached out to Josh Watt, but he was not able to comment on camera today. We did find out that Alyssa and James have plans to finally meet Josh in the near future. There is no date set for the award ceremony yet.