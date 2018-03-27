Exonerated Man Returns To Job At Chicago White Sox

While the Ballpark the Chicago White Sox call home has gone through a few different names and major renovations, since Nevest Coleman last worked here more than twenty years ago. He says the feeling is all too familiar. For Coleman, it's not just about working on the grounds crew, in the same position he was forced to leave after he was wrongfully convicted, it's about gaining independence. Coleman and another man had been serving time for the 1994 rape and murder of a 20 year-old woman. The now 49 year old says. Convicted after police beat confessions out of them, but recent DNA evidence showed, neither man was guilty of the crime. Coleman's friends and family reached out to the White Sox after his release last fall, and the team offered him his old job back. Now he is only looking to the future. Coleman says he hopes to move up to full time staff. The White Sox home opener is Thursday, April 5.