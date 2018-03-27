Linda Browns Death Affects Bowling Green

Earlier this morning we shared with you that the world lost one of its bravest and inspiring people. Who changed not just our lives but the school systems we have in place today. Now, with her legacy still intact, one local resident from her era feels we must keep it alive. Linda Brown, a pioneer in the desegregation of schools, died Sunday at age 76. Brown was only a little girl in Kansas when her father attempted to enroll her in an all-white school. When brown was refused along with other African American families, the Brown v. Board of Education case was born. This was the case that was the foothold in desegregating public schools and bringing all races together. The U.S. Supreme Court would go on to erase racial segregation in schools, coining brown as one of the world's prized historical figures. We sat down with Howard Bailey, a retired WKU VP of Student Affairs.

He tells us although brown has passed, her initiative for uniting the world must live on.