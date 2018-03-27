Hilltoppers Semifinal Game is Tonight

The Hilltoppers NIT Semifinal game is finally today as they take on Utah at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Now this year's team has truly come a long way to get to this point. For over half the season they only had 7 eligible players to use as they were still waiting for Moustapha Jun and Josh Anderson to be cleared to play by the NCAA.

Once they finally had a full roster you really got a chance to see the full potential of this team, and that included beating 3 teams from power five conferences to make it to tonight's semifinals. Head Coach Rick Stansbury said none of that would have been possible if it weren't for the character his team showed this season.

