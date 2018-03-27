Confirmed that Michelle Clark-Heard is Leaving WKU

Lady Topper Head Coach, Michelle Clark-Heard is leaving the program to become the next head coach at the University of Cincinnati. This development has taken place over the last 48 hours roughly.

Clark-Heard was at Ole Miss on Sunday, interviewing for the job there, and then was at Cincinnati last night, but she officially accepted the job this morning. Clark-Heard's salary will double with this move, jumping to a $400,000 per year base salary. Although she will have to pay WKU $250,000 over the next six months for leaving her contract early. But this move shouldn't come as a surprise given the way Michelle has turned around the Lady Topper program. During her six seasons as Lady Topper Head Coach. She led the Lady Tops to 4 NCAA Tournaments, multiple regular season and conference USA tournament championships, and leaves Bowling Green with a 154-48 record.

Lady Topper Associate Head Coach Greg Collins is expected to be promoted to the now vacant position.