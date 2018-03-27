2 People Arrested For Stealing From Parkland, FL Memorial

Two people were arrested in Florida for allegedly stealing teddy bears, plaques and other items from a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Broward County arrest records show that 40 year old Kara O'Neil and 37 year old William Kennedy were arrested on charges of "removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument." Witnesses say they took the cherished items that were hung along a fence outside the parkland school where 17 students and faculty were killed last month. Both were arrested Sunday night. Kennedy represented himself in court on Monday and has since bonded out on a one thousand dollar bond. A Broward County Judge ordered him to stay away from the school. Jail records indicate that O'Neil remained behind bars Monday night, also on a $1,000 bond.