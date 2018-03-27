Linda Brown Dies At Age 76

Linda Brown, the girl at the Center of the Landmark Brown Versus Board of Education Supreme Court Case, has died at age 76. Linda brown died Sunday afternoon in Topeka, Kansas, with no cause of death being released. Brown is considered to have sparked the case that ended segregation in public schools in America. Linda's father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll his kids in an all-white school in Topeka, Kansas and was turned away, which ultimately prompted the NAACP to start the lawsuit challenging segregation in public schools. Oliver Brown became the lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown versus Board of Education decision that ended school segregation. The Brown decision overturned the supreme court's "separate but equal" doctrine for blacks in public places that was established in 1896 in Plessy versus Ferguson. In 1988, Linda Brown and her sister founded the brown foundation for educational equity, excellence and research, whose mission is to build upon their work and keep the ideals of the court decision relevant for future generations.