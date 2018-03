A popular sports radio host in Kentucky is flirting with the idea of running against the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Kentucky Sports Radio founder, Matt Jones, telling Politico he believes he could beat the republican senator.

The 39-year-old went on to say McConnell has been a master at helping wealthy business interests get wealthier. If he does decided to run Jones would run as a democrat.

McConnell's office declined to comment for the Politico story.