Brett Guthrie Meets with Constituents

South Central Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie was back in Bowling Green today for Easter Recess.

Guthrie held a listening session, about two dozen people met with the congressman at the WKU Knicely Conference Center this afternoon. He took their questions and provided insight on what's happening on Capital Hill.

We had a chance to speak with the congressman about several topics including arming teachers in the classroom, something he believes isn't that bad of an idea.

Throughout the recess, Guthrie will be traveling to multiple counties in his district. Next Monday, he'll meet with constituents at the Colvin Community Center in Hardin County, beginning at three o'clock.