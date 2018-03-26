Sexual Assault Prevention Month at WKU

Sexual Assault... It's something many choose not to talk about, but it's an epidemic in our nation. Especially on college campus's. Western Kentucky University wants you to use your voice to raise awareness for sexual assault prevention month.

"Sexual assault affects so many people in our communities. Regardless of age, gender, socioeconomic classes. It is an epidemic that affects so many." says Melissa Whitley, the Executive Director of Hope Harbor.

The event kicked off earlier today in the Downing Student Union. The goal... to raise awareness and help educate students, but also supporting survivors. Hanna Wilfong says she was sexually assaulted during her freshman year of college. The resources and support she received at WKU helped her heal. Now she wants to help others.

"It gives me other people to lean on. I have made friends that I wouldn't have normally made without being involved in this." says Hanna Wilfong.

Kentucky Attorney General, Andy Beshear, was also at the event and signed a proclamation for the third year in a row. He told us why this event is so important to him.

"It is important because I'm a son, I'm a husband, I'm a dad of a 7-year-old girl. And they deserve, she deserves and her brother deserves a better state than their growing up in. Sexual assault is an area that we can do and should do better. We need to prevent it and seek justice for those who that violence is perpetrated against. and ultimately we need to change the culture that leads to it." says Andy Beshear.

After Beshear signed the proclamation, an exhibit opened called, 'What were you wearing?' It's a survivor art exhibit showing the outfits survivors were wearing when they were assaulted.

If you want to see the exhibit, it will be open until the end of April in the Downing Student Union. Western Kentucky University will also have many other events to raise awareness throughout the month.