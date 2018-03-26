KY Lt. Gov. Hampton to Lead Business Trip to Canada

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor, Jenean Hampton will lead a state delegation on an aerospace trade and business trip to Canada next month.

Hampton announced in a news release Monday the trip will take place April fifteenth through the twentieth in Montreal and Quebec city. The trip is being organized by the World Trade Center Kentucky and the Kentucky Aerospace Industry Consortium.

Participants will have the chance to attend the 2018 Aero Montreal Aerospace Innovation Forum and conduct individual business meetings.

The trip is said to be a golden opportunity for Kentucky business owners to network with new buyers or secure more buyers in Canada.