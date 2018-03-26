Hart County Student Arrested for Terroristic Threatening

An 18-year-old Hart County High School student is under arrest for making terroristic threats against the school.

Those threats came in the form of text messages to another student. The Hart County Sheriff's Office was immediately notified and the student, Trevor Melloan of Munfordville, was taken into custody by a Hart County deputy, who was present at the school.

Melloan has been charged with second degree terroristic threatening and menacing and harassing communications. He's currently in the Hart County Jail awaiting bond.