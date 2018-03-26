March For Our Life Comes To Bowling Green

All over the world peaceful rallies and protests were held in support of gun reform. In Bowling Green, several people marched for lost lives. According to the March for Our Lives-Bowling Green Facebook page, on Saturday, the March for Our Lives movement hit the Bowling Green streets to peacefully combat the epidemic of mass shootings in the schools. The march started at Cherry Hall on WKU's Campus around 11am and ended at Fountain Square Park for an afternoon program. Many joined the march to voice concerns for gun regulation but to also encourage the youth to contribute to the change. Many messages were sent throughout the march, whether to the families who have lost lives from guns, drugs or gang violence. Or to the LGBT community, letting them know they're not alone. The voices and purpose of the march were loud and clear.