Dance Big Red Raises Thousands!

Bowling Green, KY -

Members of the community danced for hours and raised tons of money over the weekend, all to support the children in a local hospital. Last Friday was the 4th Dance Big Red event benefiting Norton Children's Hospital. It was a student-led fundraiser event where WKU students, faculty and staff danced for 12-hours at Raymond B. Preston Health and Activities center on campus. According to Dance Big Red's twitter, nearly 800 students danced Friday night. Up to $73,000 was raised for the pediatric heart and adolescent cancer unit at the hospital, Justin Downey, Co-Chair of Big Red, told us in a Soky interview last year nearly 700 students danced and they raised $66,000. And $100,000 over the past three years for the pediatric heart and adolescence care center. Congratulations to Dance Big Red for their accomplishments!

