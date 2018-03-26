Glasgow Man Arrested After Crashing Truck In Basil Griffin Park Lake

Travis Smiley, of Glasgow, was arrested for stealing a vehicle.

It began on Sunday when the Warren County Sheriff's office was dispatched to Basil Griffin Park. They were alerted that an individual had driven a car into the water. A witness nearby noticed Smiley leaving the vehicle and lent a hand to help him get out. When they reached land, Smiley darted from the area on foot. The witness returned to the sunken vehicle to check for any other individuals possibly inside the submerged vehicle.

None were found so it's presumed Smiley was alone. Smiley was later located nearby where he forced his way into a maintenance hanger at Aviation Heritage Park. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.