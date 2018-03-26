President Trump returned to Washington on Sunday from his exclusive Palm Beach Resort in Florida. The President was traveling alone when air force one touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Sunday evening. First Lady, Melania Trump stayed at Maralago along with their 11 year old son, Barron, who is on spring break. The much anticipated Stormy Daniels interview aired on CBS 60 minutes Sunday evening. The former adult film star claims she had an affair with Trump, and received hush money just before the 2016 presidential election. The White House and President Trump's lawyer have denied all claims of an affair with Stormy Daniels.