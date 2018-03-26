Military Car Crash in Illinois Leaving 1 Injured and 1 Dead - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Military Car Crash in Illinois Leaving 1 Injured and 1 Dead

One person is dead and another was critically injured after an Illinois National Guard Vehicle crashed Sunday morning. Illinois state police say the vehicle that crashed on I-90 was part of the 1st battalion, 178th infantry regiment. It was on its way from Fort McCoy in Wisconsin to Chicago, when police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, it veered off the road and rolled into a ditch. Officers confirmed two people were in the vehicle. The Winnebago County Coroner says the passenger, a 30-year-old man from the Chicago area, was pronounced dead at a local hospital around noon. The driver of the vehicle is in critical condition.

