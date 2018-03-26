"Grown Up Easter Egg Hunt" Held to Benefit Kids on the Block

Hundreds of South-Central Kentuckians flocked to the National Corvette Museum on Saturday for the first ever "Grown Up Easter Egg Hunt."

This event, benefiting "Kids on the Block," drew a very large crowd. Guests were treated to a silent auction, drinks, music by "Dizzorderly Conduct," a catered dinner by "The Bistro," and, of course, an indoor Easter Egg hunt.

The money raised from the ticket sales, as well as the silent auction and generous donations, helped raise money for "Kids on the Block," a non-profit organization that helps teach kids valuable life lessons, such as social issues, physical challenges and safety concerns.

WNKY was a proud media sponsor of the event.