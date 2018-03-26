Young Anti Gun Activist Takes on DC

One of the most powerful voices at the "March For Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C. was also the youngest. 11-year-old Naomi Wadler from Alexandria, Virginia. Darcy Spencer sat down with her to ask about how it feels to be one of the youngest anti-gun activists in the country. Naomi was speaking to hundreds of thousands of young people, Here for the March For Our Lives on the National Mall. Back at home in Alexandria this fifth grader is still taking in her newfound status as one of america's youngest anti gun violence activists. Naomi says she was inspired to do something after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month. So she helped stage a walk-out with her classmates at George Mason Elementary School. She says she was featured in a video that went viral, then she got the call to speak at the rally. Already she feels the impact her voice is having. As young people turn a tragedy into a movement.