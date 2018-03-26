A 3 Year Old in Michigan Survives the Flu

A community in Boyne City, Michigan welcomes home a three-year old boy who has been in the hospital for the flu. Almost two months ago, Jase Amesbury was taken to the hospital, and spent weeks on life support. The doctors called his recovery a miracle, and Jase is finally home. Connor Hansen shows us how the community welcomed him. It was a hero's welcome for the three year-old Jase Amesbury. Hundreds of students lined the driveway outside Boyne City Elementary to welcome Jase, riding past them in a fire truck. Jase recently got home after spending about seven weeks in Grand Rapids at Helen Devos Children's Hospital in serious condition. Jase's homecoming wasn't the only show of support from the community. Starting shortly after Jase went to the hospital there have been fundraisers and auctions not just in Boyne City, but all around northern Michigan. Jase's father, Ryan is a firefighter in Boyne City. He even helped put out a house fire earlier that day. That drew support from fire departments all over, setting up firemen's boots around town to collect donations. Ryan and Abby Amesbury were told at times Jase might not recover as well as he did. Having spent weeks on life support, they say it's a miracle he looks this good now. With the hospital being hours away in Grand Rapids, Abby says they probably wouldn't have been able to spend as much time by Jase's side as they did. Jase has now been out of the hospital for a week, and is doing outpatient treatment. His parents say doctors told them he is recovering faster than they expected.