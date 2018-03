No one was injured on board a school bus that was involved in a crash this morning in Glasgow. It happened at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and West Cherry Street.

Police say a woman, 30-year-old Candy Stamper of Glasgow, pulled into the path of a Glasgow City School Bus, driven by 71-year-old Harold Brumett. That bus had a total of three people on it, but again, no one was injured, nor was Stamper.