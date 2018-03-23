Bowling Green Area CVB Receives Economic Engine Award

The Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau received a special tourism award for the first time.

It was at the Warren County Courthouse early this morning during a Warren County fiscal meeting.

The award was given to honor the vital role tourism has played in the booming growth & success of the Bowling Green community.

That's why the Bowling Green Area CVB received the Kentucky Economic Engine Award.

The award was presented by the Kentucky Travel Industry Association.

The award is given to communities where tourism efforts have had a significant impact on the economy.

Warren county tourism has created over 4,500 tourism jobs.

It has also generated more than 435 million dollars in annual economic impact.

We spoke to the Executive Director of the Bowling Green Area CVB, Vickie Fitch.

She tells us she couldn't be more proud to be part of a community that's known for it's appreciation of its visitors.

The Economic Engine Award will continue to be given out across the state to communities with large tourism-directed economic development and job creation.

In the meantime, Fitch says the Bowling Green Area CVB is expecting a promising 2018.