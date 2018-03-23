University of Kentucky Falls to Kansas State

NCAA tournament play resumed last night with four sweet sixteen games taking place, including the Kentucky Wildcats, who were playing Kansas State.

Coming into this one, big blue had won 8 straight sweet sixteen games, but last night that streak was broken.

UK trailed for much of the game but was able to rally in the second half to take a one point lead with just minutes left.

It was a back and forth affair from there, but ultimately the game came down to the free throw line, and big blue struggled from the charity stripe, going just 23 for 37.

Kentucky had a chance to tie it at the buzzer to send it into overtime, but Shay Gilgeous Alexander's three was no good, and Kansas State moves on to the elite eight with a 61 to 58 win.